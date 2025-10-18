AP Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to Visit Australia

Andhra Pradesh’s Education and IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, is set to embark on a six-day visit to Australia from the 19th to the 24th of this month. The minister's itinerary includes a study of advanced teaching methodologies employed in Australian universities, as well as participation in roadshows promoting the successes of the CII Partnership Summit.

This visit follows a series of international trips undertaken by Minister Lokesh aimed at attracting significant investments to Andhra Pradesh, with previous visits yielding fruitful results in securing key investments for the state. His current trip to Australia is supported by a special invitation from Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner in Delhi, to take part in the Australian government's Special Visits Programme.

The Australian government has commended Minister Lokesh for his leadership in human resources, technology, and economic development in the invitation, expressing its desire for his participation in the programme.

Additionally, Minister Lokesh is expected to organise roadshows in Sydney and Melbourne focused on attracting investments ahead of the CII conference scheduled to take place in Visakhapatnam on the 14th and 15th of next month.