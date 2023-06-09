AP Employees trade unions meets YS Jagan, thanks him for announcing GPS

The representatives of the trade unions met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli on Friday and expressed happiness besides thanking the chief minister over the announcement of regularisation of contract employees and GPS. On this occasion CM directed the officials to implement the decisions taken by the state cabinet within 60 days.



Speaking on the ocassion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that government will always do good for the employees and opined that they are the partners of the government.



Stating that the government's intention is to ensure that there is no difficulty to employees, the chief minister said that are striving for some solutions including pension for two years. He said that the GPS, which was brought was designed in such a way that the living standards of the employees are better after retirement as well.