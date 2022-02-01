AP employees union to meet the committee of ministers today over PRC issue

The committee of ministers will hold talks with the unions today as the employees union has decided to meet the committee on the PRC issue. A 20-member steering committee will meet with the committee of ministers at noon to demand the abolition of GOs on PRC and the payment of old salaries by January. On the 3rd of this month, the steering committee called for Chalo Vijayawada. It remains to be seen as to what decision would be made at the meeting with the Committee of Ministers.

The union leaders on Monday announced after a meeting of the steering committee of the PRC that they would go into talks if they receive a written invitation from the committee of ministers. Shortly thereafter, the stalemate was temporarily halted when they received a written invitation from the Committee of Ministers.

Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu, president of the Revenue Services Association and a member of the steering committee, said that Chalo Vijayawada will be held on the 3rd of this month. The meeting will be held from Vijayawada BRTS Road to Bhanu Nagar via Alluri Sitaramaraj Bridge. He said that two senior advocates of the High Court, YV Ravi Prasad, and Satya Prasad, had been appointed to deal with the legal issues in the wake of the strike from the 7th. He said they would demand the committee to pay the salaries according to the old PRC.