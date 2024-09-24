AP entrepreneurs showcase food products in Delhi

Vijayawada: Entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh showcased their food products at the World Food India 2024 event held in New Delhi from September 19 to 22. Beneficiaries of Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme in Andhra Pradesh participated in the mega international event and displayed the products of millet magic, pickles, Guntur chilli powders, turmeric, energy protein malt, papads, food items made of cashew.

The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) officials have coordinated the entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh. Women entrepreneurs, who took loans under the Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme have developed the food processing industries and produce a wide variety of products which are popular in the state. Entrepreneurs from Anakapalli, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Satya Sai district, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Annamaiah and other districts were present.

SERP CEO Veera Pandiayan in a press release on Monday said businessmen from Kenya, Vietnam, Iran and other countries expressed willingness to purchase the food products made in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister of Industry and commerce, food processing TG Bharat and commissioner of industries Cherukuri Sridhar visited the Andhra Pradesh stall in the World Food India event in Delhi and congratulated the AP entrepreneurs, who showcased their food products.

Bharat and Sridhar wished that AP entrepreneurs should achieve grand success and expand their network and production. Union minister for food processing Chirag Paswan inaugurated the World Food India 2024 event in Delhi.