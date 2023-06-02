Live
AP Fibernet starts First Day First Show concept, people can now watch movies at home
Chairman of AP Fiber Net Corporation Gautham Reddy said that the first day first show concept has been started in Andhra Pradesh like nowhere else in the country. Speaking at the launch of the first day first show program at the Park Hotel in Visakhapatnam, Gautham Reddy said that there will be no problem for anyone to screen the film on TV on the same day it is released in theatres. He said entire family can watch the movie for just Rs. 99 rupees and opined that the movies lovers can watch the movie for 24 hours.
State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that we have brought a new concept of 'First Day First st Show' to the state like nowhere else in the country. He said that on the release day of the movie, all the family members will be able to watch the movie at home. He said that the concept of 'first day first show' is very useful for people in rural and agency areas.
However, the minister assured that this decision will not cause any problem to the film industry. He said that 80 percent of the films in the industry remain unreleased. He said that the platform of first day first show is very useful for such films.