AP forms Cabinet panel to monitor agri prices

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet, which met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, mainly discussed the problems of farmers, including the lack of minimum support price (MSP) for several agricultural crops.

As farmers are enduring the lack of MSP for chillis, tobacco, aqua products, cocoa, sugarcane and mango crops, the Chief Minister formed a Cabinet sub-committee with six ministers and directed it to study the issue at the field level and take appropriate steps to protect the interests of the farmers.

Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting to the media, Minister for Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathi said the Cabinet approved Rs 13,000 crore investments proposed during the recent meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

He said the Cabinet decided to allot land for the Law University in Amaravati as per the request of the Bar Council of India which came forward to set up it in Amaravati. He said that the Cabinet also approved the allotment of land for Dr BR Ambedkar Open University near Eluru. He further said the Cabinet decided to set up Potti Sriramulu Telugu University’s main office in Rajahmundry.

Coming to the tourism sector, the minister said the Cabinet had re-alloted 500 acres of land to the GMR Group which is developing greenfield Bhogapuram airport near Visakhapatnam. He said the previous YSRCP government did not allot 500 acres of the total 2,703 acres allocated for the airport. He said the Cabinet also approved several projects in tourism sector as per the new tourism policy.

The minister said the Cabinet also decided to create 2,260 new posts for special children as per the directions of the Supreme Court. According to him, the draft bill of the AP Transport Department to reduce green tax on vehicles. He said a decision was also taken to fill 245 vacant posts under various categories in AP High Court.