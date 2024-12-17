AP got supportive of e-vehicles

Visakhapatnam: Vicechair man and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and director of Industries, government of Andhra Pradesh Abhishikth Kishore stressed that the state government is supportive of e-vehicles.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the state government, including setting up of a special industry cluster in Andhra Pradesh, he encouraged the stakeholders to work towards building an ecosystem.

While interacting with D Jai Bharat, chairman and managing director of Dharathi Greens Private Limited, a startup company based in Visakhapatnam, that recently launched its first electric two-wheeler ‘Dharathi Bro’ on the sidelines of the CII conclave, Abhishikth Kishore stressed on the advantages of the electric vehicles.

During the interaction, Jai Bharat requested the director of the Industries to extend support in setting up the eco-friendly vehicle unit in Visakhapatnam as well as allied industries as it aids in providing employment opportunities.