AP government decides to implement Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme after reopening of schools

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making many revolutionary decisions since taking over as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh last year. It is known that he has recently wrapped up radical changes in the field of education. As part of this, the AP government has embarked on a new educational policy by changing the design of government schools on par with private schools.

In addition to welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena have been launched and changes are made in the lunch menu and day-to-day programs to improve education in public schools. Jagan government is also working to introduce English medium in government schools.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jagan has decided to provide Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to every student on the first day of the reopening of schools. Each student studying in government schools will be provided with three pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, bags, shoes, two pairs of socks, and a belt through the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.