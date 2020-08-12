Andhra Pradesh government releases notification for recruitment of medical staff posts in CM Health Centres

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department has taken steps to improve the infrastructure in view of the increasing number of covid cases in the state. In this backdrop, notification has been issued for the recruitment of 42 medical officers and 84 staff nurse posts in the Health Centers under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. Eligible candidates will be interviewed in the premises of Andhra Medical College on the 17th of this month, District Medical and Health Officer Dr S Tirupati Rao said in a statement.

As per the notification, candidates with MBBS qualification and with AP MCI registration can apply for Medical Officer posts, candidates with GNM or BSc (Nursing) qualification can apply for Staff Nurse posts. Interested candidates are requested to attend with a set of Xerox documents along with all the original certificates.

Chief Minister YS Jagan had earlier announced that all the infrastructure in the hospitals would be improved and doctors, nurses and other staff would be recruited. The CM directed that the appointments should be completed within a period of one and a half months in accordance with the national standards IPHS. Against this background the concerned District Medical Officers expedited the recruitment of stop nurses.

In the health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh government, 9024 new coronavirus cases reported in the state taking the tally to 244549 on Monday and the death toll crossed the 2203 with 87 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday. On the other hand, the total number of recovered patients touched 1,54,749 along with 9113 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,597 active cases in the State.