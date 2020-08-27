AP government sanctions 153 crore for Tribal Engineering College

Vizianagaram: The State government is taking steps to start Tribal Engineering College as soon as possible.



The expert committee has identified temporary buildings at Kurupam to start classes from this academic year.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological university, Kakinada, is looking after the arrangements of this Tribal Engineering College. Speaking at a meeting in the college, Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani said that the State government had sanctioned Rs 153.83 crore for the college to meet the administrative expenditure.

The funds would be spent to procure equipment, lab material like computers and others. Already, land has been identified to construct permanent buildings for the college. This would be the only Tribal Engineering College in entire Andhra Pradesh and it would definitely change the face of the tribal area.

This region would be developed as the college would make efforts to enhance the living standards of tribal population. The poor tribal students would get jobs in multinational companies, she said.