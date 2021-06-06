AP Government to bear cost of Dr Bhaskar Rao’s treatment

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that the government will bear the cost of treatment amounting to Rs 1.5 crore for government doctor N Bhaskar Rao, who has been battling for life in Care hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, 38, working as medical officer in primary health centre (PHC) Karamchedu of Prakasam district, has got tested positive for Covid and his wife Dr Bhagyalakshmi, 38, working as assistant professor, radio diagnosis in Guntur Medical College, also tested positive. Both of them were admitted to GGH, Guntur, on April 30, and both took Remdesivir given by government.

Bhaskar Rao was shifted to Aayush hospital in Vijayawada on May 3 as his condition had worsened. Later, he was shifted to Yashoda hospital, Somajiguda on May 9 and on May 10, he was put on ventilator and then was shifted to Care hospitals, Gachibowli.

He was advised to be put on ECMO (extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) and lung transplant, but he couldn't be able to afford it as the cost is Rs 1.5 crore.

After knowing his situation from minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the Chief Minister has immediately responded and directed the officials to ensure that the doctor gets good treatment and the government will bear the cost.

Andhra Pradesh Doctors Association has thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture. Association general secretary Dr Pidakala Syamsundar said the decision has boosted the confidence and morale of the government doctors in the state and they would work with more dedication and commitment in the fight against the pandemic.