AP government to set up WFH towns in all LS constituencies

Amaravati: The state government is going to be first in the country to set up work from home towns at 25 places as pilot project.

As part of the move, a virtual meeting was held on Thursday in which minister for IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, IT department principal secretary Jayalakshmi, APTS MD Nandakishore, APSNDC MD Bangaru Raju, APNRTS chairman Medapati Venkat, IT advisors Srinath Reddy, Vidyasagar Reddy and government special representative P Ratnakar participated.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on promoting work from home by providing internet facility to all villages. As part of this, the government has decided to set up work from home towns in all parliamentary constituencies.

The meeting discussed on conducting a survey on requirement of internet, 24-hours power supply, security and privacy facilities for the WFH towns. They decided to set up the WFH towns on pilot project in three months. The committee is going to meet again on October 14.

IT advisor Srinatha Reddy gave a presentation on the benefits of WFH towns.

The APSNDC has already identified the buildings to set up WFH towns. The department of IT has prepared an action plan to establish WFH towns in three phases with 30-person capacity in each town on cost to cost basis.

The committee has also decided to utillise AP Innovation centres at Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, village digital centres and engineering colleges as co-working centres.