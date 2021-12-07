AP govt. bans tobacco products for a year from today

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to ban Chemical tobacco, gutka, tobacco, and pan masala for a year. The ban will be in effect from the 7th of this month for a year. The government has imposed a ban on nicotine-containing food products such as gutka, pan masala, and chewing tobacco products. Commissioner of Family Welfare and Food Security, Katamaneni Bhaskar issued orders to this extent.



It is an offense for anyone to make, sell, supply or store gutka or pan spices under any name. The Department of Family Welfare and Food Safety has warned that strict action will be taken if anyone violates the rules. Moreover, the department said these will be under special surveillance.



It is known that the government has imposed a ban on gutka and pan masala in Telangana as well. But recently 160 petitions were filed in the high court challenging the ban on gutka in the state. The court ruled in favor of dismissing all of these and commented that more people were dying from gutka than from corona.