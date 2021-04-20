AP govt. decides to construct new lift system at Polavaram project, releases Rs. 912 crore

The government has decided to carry out lift system works at Polavaram to meet the housing needs of the famine-hit hilly areas of West Godavari and Krishna districts between January and April apart from releasing abundant water for rabi crops in the Godavari delta from the Polavaram project. State Water Resources Secretary J Shyamala Rao on Monday issued administrative sanction of Rs 912.84 crore for the work. The minimum water level of Polavaram project is 41.15 meters. If the water level in the project is at the level of 35.50 meters the water can be moved on gravity through the Polavaram right canal. However, if the water level falls below 35.50 meters, not a drop of water will reach the right canal of Polavaram.

The hilly areas of West Godavari and Krishna districts are experiencing drought conditions. During the summer, there is a severe shortage of water for drinking and domestic purposes in these areas. In this context, the Polavaram CE submitted proposals to the government on January 22 to divert 35.50 meters to 32 meters of water from the Polavaram project into the right canal connection between January and April and supply it to households in the hilly areas of West Godavari and Krishna districts.

The Polavaram project can supply water below 32 meters in abundance to rabi crops in the Godavari delta. The government has given administrative sanction of Rs 912.84 crore for the management of the scheme for 15 years to undertake these uplift works.