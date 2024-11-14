AP Govt. Employs Drones in Fight Against Cannabis Cultivation

In a significant effort to combat the cultivation of cannabis, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the directive of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is implementing innovative measures using drone technology. The initiative aims to eradicate the presence of marijuana across the state, leveraging advanced capabilities to enhance surveillance and detection.

Recently, officials successfully dismantled cannabis crops spanning 3.55 acres in the Anakapalli district through drone assistance. This operation marks a crucial step in the government's commitment to addressing the issue of illegal drug cultivation.

The state plans to enhance its drone program further by equipping them with multi-spectral cameras. These cameras will enable the capture of high-definition images capable of identifying cannabis plants as small as three feet tall. The integration of satellite technology will also streamline the identification of marijuana cultivation sites, with assistance from the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and Google.

The Andhra Pradesh government's mission is to eliminate cannabis cultivation entirely and ensure a drug-free state. Through these advanced measures, officials are optimistic about making substantial progress in this ongoing battle against illegal marijuana growth.