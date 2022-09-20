AP govt has given priority to Education sector in the state, says YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday addressed the house on the education sector in the state and opined that the current government is taking all necessary steps to develop government schools and to make the students compete in the world.



Briefing over the steps taken by the YSRCP government, YS Jagan said that they are developing government schools under Nadu-Nedu spending Rs.16,000 crores, and making higher education the right of everything student. He said that the government has developed 15,717 schools in the first phase and started work on 22,000 schools. "We focus not only on construction but also on maintenance and set up a special fund for the maintenance of toilets in schools," YS Jagan said adding that the government is supporting the children through Jagananna Vidya Deevena nad Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu, the chief minister criticized that there were policies to benefit the corporate schools and the previous government did not pay attention to the increasing dropout rate.

We are making government schools compete with corporate schools. We are investing in human resources. He said that the then TDP government has ignored schools in Chandrababu's hometown Naravaripalle and Kuppam as well. During Chandrababu's regime, government schools were demolished, Jagan alleged.

He said the government is providing nutritious food with the Jagananna Gorumaddu scheme spending Rs.1800 crores per year, Vidya Kanuka with Rs.886 crores, and Amma Vodi with Rs. 17,000 crores. "Even the previous government did not pay the consignment bills, the honorarium of Aayas was increased from 1,000 to 3,000 after YSRCP came to power.