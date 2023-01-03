AP govt. imposes ban on public meetings on roads for safety of people

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders banning public meetings and rallies on roads and suggested that alternative places should be selected other than on State, Municipal and Panchayat Raj roads.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued instructions to select alternative places. It has decided to give permits in places away from roads and where there is no problem to public. It has been revealed that gatherings and rallies in selected places will be given conditional permission in very rare cases.

The government has said that strict action will be taken against the organizers if the rules are violated. The Home Department has issued orders in the wake of Kandukur and Guntur incidents.