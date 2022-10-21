AP govt. issues orders on establishment of Judicial Academy in Kurnool

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued an order granting permission to set up the State Judicial Academy at Kurnool permanently to train the judicial officers of the state. It allowed the academy to be set up in a rented building in Mangalagiri for the time being. After the bifurcation of the state till now there is no judicial academy in the state. With this, the High Court Judges Committee has sent recommendations for setting up a judicial academy in the state.



Taking these recommendations into consideration, the state government permitted to set up an academy in Kurnool. To this extent, GO has been issued in the name of the Secretary of the Department of Justice, G. Satya Prabhakar. The order states that not more than 58.32 percent of the staff is being sanctioned and said that appropriate orders will be issued separately with details of staff sanction and infrastructure provision.

The High Court has asked the Registrar General to take appropriate action in accordance with these orders. The state government has decided to establish the judicial capital in Kurnool. It is known that the state human rights commission and the state Lokayukta offices have already been established there.