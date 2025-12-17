AirPods May Get a Major Apple Intelligence Upgrade by Spring 2026: Here’s What the Leak Reveals

Apple appears to be preparing a significant push to bring Apple Intelligence features to its AirPods lineup, according to a new leak that hints at ambitious AI-driven upgrades arriving as early as Spring 2026. While Apple has often been seen as cautious in rolling out consumer-facing AI compared to rivals like Google and OpenAI, recent developments suggest the company is ready to accelerate its efforts—this time through its popular wireless earbuds.

A report cited by MacRumors points to leaked code discovered in an early build of iOS 26 running on an internal iPhone prototype. The findings indicate that AirPods could soon support a broader range of Apple Intelligence capabilities, expanding beyond current smart features such as Live Translate. If accurate, this would mark one of the most substantial functional upgrades for AirPods since their introduction.

One of the most intriguing features referenced in the leaked code is Visual Look Up. Currently, this tool allows users to identify objects, landmarks, plants, and animals using the iPhone camera or Photos app. The presence of Visual Look Up references linked to AirPods raises questions about how the feature would function on earbuds. It remains unclear whether AirPods would simply act as an interface for iPhone-powered visual intelligence, or whether Apple could introduce future hardware enhancements—potentially even integrated cameras—to enable more advanced, independent capabilities.

Another feature highlighted in the leak is Contextual Reminders. Powered by AI, this tool would allow reminders to be triggered based on a user’s location or activity, rather than a fixed time. For instance, users could say, “remind me to get bread when I’m at the store” or “remind me to drink water when I’m at the gym.” For AirPods users, this could significantly reduce the need to check their iPhone, making everyday tasks more seamless and hands-free.

The leaked code also mentions a feature called “ConversationBreakthroughVQA,” though details remain limited. Analysts speculate that it may be connected to Apple’s existing “Intelligent Breakthrough” system, which selectively allows important notifications to bypass Focus or Do Not Disturb modes. The inclusion of “VQA,” often short for visual question answering, suggests potential ties to computer vision and contextual awareness. If implemented, this could enable AirPods to better judge when interruptions are genuinely important, improving notification management during conversations or focused activities.

As for the timeline, the report suggests these Apple Intelligence features could roll out in Spring 2026. This timeframe may align with Apple’s long-anticipated Siri revamp, which is reportedly linked to a $1 billion agreement with Google to incorporate Gemini-based AI models into Apple’s ecosystem.

It is still uncertain which AirPods models would support these new capabilities. Some features may be exclusive to premium models like the AirPods Pro, while others could reach the broader lineup. As always with early leaks, plans could evolve before launch, but the signs point to Apple positioning AirPods as a more intelligent, context-aware companion in its AI-driven future.