AP govt. launches bookings for free gas cylinders scheme

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially kicked off the bookings for its much-anticipated Free Gas Cylinders Scheme, timed as a Diwali gift for residents. Under this initiative, every gas user with an Aadhaar and a ration card will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs. 851 per cylinder.

The scheme will see three free cylinders distributed annually, with one cylinder being allocated every four months. Customers can expect the subsidy amount to be transferred to their bank accounts within 48 hours of the payment process.

Bookings for the first batch of free gas cylinders commence this month, covering the distribution for November, December, January, February, and March. The actual distribution of these cylinders is set to begin on the 31st of this month.