Live
- RG Kar protests turn murky as two rival junior doctors’ groups slam each other
- Udaipur BJP leader Virendra Bapna dies of dengue
- Adani Ports clocks 42 pc surge in net profit at Rs 5,520 crore in H1 FY25
- AP govt. launches bookings for free gas cylinders scheme
- Drop box fires destroy hundreds of ballots in Oregon, Washington ahead of Prez poll
- All is well within team, India will come back stronger: Sources
- Delhi HC grants bail to Satyendar Jain's aides in money laundering case
- Vendor cleans up polluted river ghat all by himself
- Imaginarium Paves the Path for India’s First Hand Transplant Recovery with 3D Printing Solution
- Ola Electric shares hit all-time low; dip below IPO price
Just In
AP govt. launches bookings for free gas cylinders scheme
The Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially kicked off the bookings for its much-anticipated Free Gas Cylinders Scheme, timed as a Diwali gift for residents.
The Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially kicked off the bookings for its much-anticipated Free Gas Cylinders Scheme, timed as a Diwali gift for residents. Under this initiative, every gas user with an Aadhaar and a ration card will be eligible for a subsidy of Rs. 851 per cylinder.
The scheme will see three free cylinders distributed annually, with one cylinder being allocated every four months. Customers can expect the subsidy amount to be transferred to their bank accounts within 48 hours of the payment process.
Bookings for the first batch of free gas cylinders commence this month, covering the distribution for November, December, January, February, and March. The actual distribution of these cylinders is set to begin on the 31st of this month.