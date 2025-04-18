AP govt. likely to Release AP DSC Notification Within a Week

The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to release the Mega DSC 2025 notification in a week as the state has completed the Special Classification (SC) process, with the ordinance being sent for approval. The Mega DSC notification is expected to be issued the following day after the governor's nod.

This year's application process will implement significant changes, categorising applicants into A and B sections and requiring detailed information at the outset. Candidates will need to specify their preferences for various government roles, including positions in municipal, Panchayati Raj, ideal schools, APRJC, and welfare departments. Furthermore, applicants will be required to upload all relevant certificates, from the tenth grade up to B.Ed at the time of application—an unusual move, as this typically occurs after the release of DSC results.

By streamlining the application process, authorities aim to expedite recruitment without judicial delays. The Ministry of Education is preparing to release a supplementary statement regarding the replacement of these posts, with assurances that previously announced positions will remain in the DSC.

The initial announcement will encompass 16,347 teacher posts across the state, as previously confirmed. Following the DSC announcement, candidates will have 45 days to complete a computer-based online test. The rationalisation of teacher posts will occur prior to the replacement of DSC positions, allowing for adjustments based on student populations. Unnecessary posts will be eliminated, while surplus roles will be redistributed to areas with higher student numbers.