AP govt. moves High Court over the irregularities in Neeru-Chettu program

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who said that he would dig out the corrupt practices committed by the previous government has already undertaken the steps in bringing out such issues by implementing reverse tendering in irrigation projects and PPP policies. As part of this, the state government has approached the High Court seeking the investigation on the Neeru-Chettu where massive corruption has taken place.

The state government on Tuesday reported to the high court that large-scale irregularities had taken place in the works under the Neeru-Chettu scheme of the previous government. It explained that the contractors had misguided that they had completed the works without doing. The government said that they had launched investigation by Vigilance and enforcement department to investigate all the activities that took place under the program and suspended all payments.

The court agreed to the request of government and adjourned the hearing of the petitions for four weeks as the vigilance‌ trial is underway. Justice T Rajani issued orders to this effect. Earlier, Prasada Rao, Sridhar and others from Krishna district have filed separate petitions alleging that the government stopped them from paying their dues even though they had completed the work under the Neeru-Chettu program. Justice Rajani on hearing the arguments of the public prosecutor Chintala Suman where he said that some officials had conspired with the contractors and the truth would come out in vigilance‌ investigation.