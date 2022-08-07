AP govt. ordered probe on Gorantla Madhav issue, says RK Roja

Andhra Minister RK Roja said that CM YS Jagan has ordered an inquiry into the nude video scandal case of Hindupur YCP Member of Parliament Gorantla Madhav. She said that Jagan will not tolerate any problems faced by the women of the state and explained that their government is biased towards women.



The actress turned politician accused the TDP leaders of spreading misinformation without knowing whether the video call on MP Madhav on social media is true or not and opined that all matters will come out in the investigation.

Roka said that unnecessary allegations were also made regarding the car he bought for his son recently and questioned that when a common people afford the car, why can't she.

The minister criticised the leaders of the TDP and Jana Sena parties for not finding anything to make accusations and spreading false propaganda. She said that not a single case was filed in thestudent suicides in Narayana College during the TDP regime.