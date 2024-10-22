AP govt. Partners with Meta to Streamline Civic Services via WhatsApp

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has launched an innovative policy aimed at enhancing digital governance. In a significant move to provide citizens with immediate access to essential certificates and services, the government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp.



This groundbreaking initiative allows students and residents of Andhra Pradesh to request various types of certificates and civic services through WhatsApp, promising delivery in mere seconds. Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the struggles faced by students and unemployed individuals in obtaining necessary documentation during the Yuvagalam Padayatra, emphasizing the commitment to streamline these processes through mobile technology.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that the collaboration will leverage Meta's artificial intelligence capabilities to improve service delivery. She noted that the integration of AI with WhatsApp's application programming interface will empower citizens to access the services they need efficiently.

As part of this initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to enhance online services in a manner that is quick, transparent, and user-friendly. With this new system in place, residents can expect a significant reduction in the time and effort required to obtain vital certificates and other civic services.