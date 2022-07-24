AP govt. pays special attention for Thalassemia patients who require blood transfusion

The Andhra Pradesh government is paying special attention to the health of patients suffering from diseases like thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and hemophilia that require frequent blood transfusions. After YSRCP came to power in 2019, CM YS Jagan increased their pension from Rs.3000 to Rs.10,000. On the 1st of every month, village and ward volunteers deliver the pension at the door step.



Apart from that, they are provided with free blood transfusion services. Meanwhile, the government has launched a program to support their health. It has been decided to keep special wards in hospitals for medical services for those suffering from these types of diseases. In this order, special centers are being set up for them at four places across the state.

The Medical Department is setting up integrated centers for the medical services of patients suffering from hemoglobinopathies and hemophilia related diseases at Visakha KGH, Kurnool, Kakinada and Guntur GGHs. Rs.1.60 crore is being spent for setting up each center at the rate of Rs.40 lakh with en beds, a medical officer, nurses, lab technician and other staff available at each centre

Advanced equipment for blood tests and blood transfusions are made available here. The procurement process for the equipment is in tenders stage. Special Secretary, Medical and Health Department, AP Sacs PD Naveen Kumar said that the process of purchasing the equipment will be completed as soon as possible and the integrated centers will be made available.