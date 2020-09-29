AP govt. postpones reopening of schools to November 2, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka on October 5

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which had planned to reopen government schools in the state on October 5 has postponed the date for November 2 in view of the current coronavirus conditions. However, Jagan government has decided to launch Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to students on October 5 where CM Jagan will be participating in the event which will be held at a government school in the state on that day.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been trying to start schools in Andhra Pradesh and implement Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. But with the ongoing conditions, the government has decided to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka items to the students before the school's resume. On the other hand, the government, which started a program called Nadu-Nedu to further improve the facilities in public schools, is spending huge money on it.

As per the scheme, each student studying in public schools will be provided with three pairs of uniforms, text and notebooks, bags, shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt and notebooks. Notebooks have already reached several districts. Authorities are preparing to provide students with a kit containing notebooks, uniforms, shoes and socks by the time schools reopen.

CM Jagan directed the officers to ensure that all the uniforms and shoes given to the students are of good quality. He said the authorities should pay special attention in this regard. CM Jagan said the infrastructure in the respective schools should be improved by the time the government schools start.

The postponement of schools has come to fore after the parents raised their concern over Coronavirus and the experts from education department expressing their views on the possibility of resumption of schools, which tough task in the unprecedented times of coronavirus.