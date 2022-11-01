AP Govt. presents YSR Life Time Achievement Awards 2022

The state government is awarding the prestigious 'YSR Lifetime Achievement, YSR Achievement-2022' awards on Tuesday for the second year in a row to celebrate the State formation day of Andhra Pradesh. The award ceremony was held at A1 Convention Center in Vijayawada where Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan was the chief guest, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was the special guest and late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's wife YS Vijayamma was the guest of honour.



On this occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said they are giving awards in the state like nowhere else in the country to honour the people who who excelled in various categories. CM Jagan stated that we are giving awards to those who stood as bridges of culture and tradition.



30 awards will be presented to 35 individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of agriculture, arts-culture, literature, women and child empowerment, education, journalism, medicine and industry. This includes 20 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 10 YSR Achievement Awards. Andhra Pradesh Government is presenting 'YSR' Awards on the lines of the highest awards given by the Central Government with 5 awards in Agriculture, 5 in Arts-Culture, 3 in Literature, 3 in Women and Child Empowerment, 4 in Education, 4 in Journalism, 5 in Medicine and one award in Industries category.

The State High Power Screening Committee has given awards to individuals and organisations who have made extraordinary efforts and rendered special services for social development in their respective fields. Under the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award, Rs.10 lakh cash, YSR bronze statue, memento and certificate of appreciation will be presented, while for the YSR Achievement Award, Rs.5 lakh cash, memento and certificate of appreciation will be presented.