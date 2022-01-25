AP govt. reshuffles eight IAS officers, Himanshu Kaushik appointed as AP Bhavan special officer

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has transferred several IAS officers in the state. So far, orders have been issued for the transfer of about 8 officers. As part of the transfers, K. Sunita has been appointed as the Principal Secretary for Minority Welfare.



Similarly, Gandam Chandrudu was transferred to the post of Special Secretary for Social Welfare. Karthikeyan Mishra has been appointed as the Special Commissioner for Labour. Rekha Rani has been appointed as the MD of Kapu Corporation while Anantaram, who was the MD of Kapu Corporation, was relieved of his additional responsibilities.

Prasanna Venkatesh will take over as the District Collector of West Godavari, while Ranjith Basha will soon take over as the Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada.

The government has appointed NV Ramana Reddy as CEO of MSME Development Corporation. Similarly, Himanshu Kaushik has been assigned as the Special Officer for AP Bhavan. ITS Officer Pawan Murthy has been appointed as the Secretary of the Social Welfare Schools Society.