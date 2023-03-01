AP govt. starts distribution of pensions to beneficiaries, releases Rs. 1,754. 64 crore

The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs.1,754.64 crore for the distribution of pensions to 63,66,280 elderly, widows, disabled people, various manual workers and people with chronic diseases from Wednesday across the state.



This amount has already been deposited in the bank accounts of the respective village and ward secretariats based on the number of beneficiaries, Deputy Chief Minister (Department of Panchayat Raj Rural Development) Budi Muthyala Naidu said in a statement on Tuesday.



It is said that volunteers will go to the beneficiaries' houses and distribute the money from early morning.