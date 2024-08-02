  • Menu
AP Govt. to Formulate New Liquor Policy Through Statewide Study from October 1

The Andhra Pradesh government is embarking on a comprehensive study aimed at designing a new liquor policy. To facilitate this, four teams of officials have been established to conduct research across six states: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Each of the four teams, comprising three officers, will thoroughly investigate crucial aspects of the excise policy, including the management of liquor shops, bars, pricing strategies, and purchasing behaviors. Additionally, they will assess the quality of alcoholic beverages, payment methods, and the implementation of digital payment systems.

The study will also delve into significant issues such as track and trace mechanisms and the management of de-addiction centers. The teams are tasked with compiling their findings on the best practices observed within the respective states.

The Andhra Pradesh government has set a deadline for the study teams to submit their reports by the 12th of this month. Following this, the state aims to implement the new excise system starting from October 1.

