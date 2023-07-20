  • Menu
AP govt. to move court against Pawan Kalyan comments on Volunteers

AP govt. to move court against Pawan Kalyan comments on Volunteers
The Andhra Pradesh government has made the decision to take legal action against Janasena president Pawan Kalyan due to his remarks against volunteers.

The Andhra Pradesh government has made the decision to take legal action against Janasena president Pawan Kalyan due to his remarks against volunteers. Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain has issued orders in this regard. Pawan Kalyan allegedly made baseless allegations against the volunteers in Eluru on the 9th of this month, claiming that women were being trafficked.

Taking serious note of Pawan's comments, especially those made against the women volunteers, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take action as per the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973. The government has directed the Public Prosecutor to file a defamation case in the appropriate court against Pawan Kalyan for making false allegations against the volunteers.

The volunteers are reportedly upset and angry with Pawan's comments regarding the village and ward secretariat system, considering them to be defamatory. They have expressed their protest against Pawan and his comparison of them to anti-social elements.

