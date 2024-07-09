AP Govt. to Release Third White Paper on Energy Department

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to release its third white paper on the energy department following the recent polling in the state. This comes after previously releasing white papers on the Polavaram and Amaravati projects. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will officially unveil the document, which will shed light on the state of the energy department and the steps taken to improve its performance.

The white paper will provide a detailed explanation of how the energy department was weakened by the previous government and the efforts made by the current administration to rectify the situation. It will also highlight the performance of the energy department before 2019 and the measures taken to bring it back on track.

The release of the white paper is scheduled to take place at the secretariat at three o'clock today, where government officials will elaborate on the findings of the document.