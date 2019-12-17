AP govt to set up Social Media Monitoring cells in every district to lodge complaints

According to the Disha passed by the AP government, the convicts in murder cases will be sentenced within 21 days. Recently, the AP Home Minister made some interesting comments about the law. She said that the approval from Center is required to implement the law. However, home minister Sucharitha assured to register cases under the law for the heinous crimes.

Here she made some interesting comments regarding social media. "A social monitor cell will be set up to capture the culprits who make the abusive comments on women in social media," HM said. "The accused will be punished harshly," she added.

There are two types of law, officially known as (1) Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law Act 2019, (2) Andhra Pradesh Special Court for Special Offenses Against Women and Children Act 2019, known as the Disha law.

"Under the Nirbhaya Act, those who are raped are sentenced to imprisonment or hanging while according to the Disha Act, rapists will be hanged," Sucharitha asserted.

While explaining of on social media abuse, HM said that posting insane comments on women on social media would lead to two years of imprisonment for the first time and four years if the same things are repeated for the second time.

The convicts have six months to challenge the judgment of the following court in the Nirbhaya law and go to the high court. While is Disha Act, the accused can move to a higher court within 21 days.