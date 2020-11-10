AP Grama volunteer recruitment: Govt. invites applications for 770 volunteer posts

The government of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment of 770 Village / Ward Volunteer Posts in East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur Districts. Those who have passed the Matriculation in first class and are residing within the local gram panchayat can apply. They are selected on the basis of past experience, good communication skills, knowledge of government schemes.

Interested candidates can apply through online. Candidates are advised to visit the website https://gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in/ for complete details. According to the notification, there are total 770 vacancies including 139 in East Godavari, 418 in West Godavari, 213 in Guntur respectively.

Here are the full details

Eligibility: Must have passed the Matriculation examination and be residing within the local gram panchayat.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on past experience along with good communication skills and knowledge of government schemes.

The candidates could submit the application through online where the last date is stipulated

on November 11 for East Godavari district posts, November 17 for West Godavari district posts and November 20 for Guntur district posts respectively. The eligible candidates can visit the website https://gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in/ for more details