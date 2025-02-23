Live
Just In
AP Group-2 Mains Exams Commences
The much-anticipated Group-2 Mains examinations in Andhra Pradesh commenced on Sunday, attracting a total of 92,250 candidates across the state. The first paper was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by the second paper scheduled from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.
Exams are being held at 175 centers statewide, but the day was marred by delays as numerous candidates arrived late to their respective exam centers. In response, officials and police were tasked with ensuring the integrity of the examination process, leading to some latecomers being turned away.
The smooth execution of the exams remains a priority as candidates seek to advance their careers through these important assessments. Authorities urge all participants to adhere to the exam schedules to ensure a fair and orderly examination environment.