AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan

CM Jagan attributes the rapid development in the state to his leadership, stating that his vision and efforts are driving progress throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Under his administration, several major infrastructure projects are underway, including the construction of four sea ports and the fast-tracking of the important Machilipatnam seaport. Additionally, 10 fishing harbors and land centers are being established, reflecting CM Jagan's commitment to boosting the state's economy and supporting the fishing industry.

Airport expansion projects, such as the ongoing work on the new Bhogapuram Airport, are also progressing quickly under CM Jagan's administration. Meanwhile, three Industrial Corridors and 10 Industrial Nodes are being developed at a rapid pace, demonstrating the government's focus on attracting investment and promoting economic growth.



Furthermore, CM Jagan highlights the successful completion of irrigation projects as a key priority, emphasizing the importance of ensuring water resources for farmers and agricultural development.



In addition, Andhra Pradesh has been ranked number one in ease of doing business consecutively, a testament to CM Jagan's efforts to create a business-friendly environment in the state. Overall, his leadership is credited with driving the state's development and progress in various sectors.

