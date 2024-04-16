  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan

AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
x
Highlights

  • CM Jagan attributes the rapid development in the state to his leadership, stating that his vision and efforts are driving progress throughout Andhra Pradesh.

CM Jagan attributes the rapid development in the state to his leadership, stating that his vision and efforts are driving progress throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Under his administration, several major infrastructure projects are underway, including the construction of four sea ports and the fast-tracking of the important Machilipatnam seaport. Additionally, 10 fishing harbors and land centers are being established, reflecting CM Jagan's commitment to boosting the state's economy and supporting the fishing industry.

Airport expansion projects, such as the ongoing work on the new Bhogapuram Airport, are also progressing quickly under CM Jagan's administration. Meanwhile, three Industrial Corridors and 10 Industrial Nodes are being developed at a rapid pace, demonstrating the government's focus on attracting investment and promoting economic growth.

Furthermore, CM Jagan highlights the successful completion of irrigation projects as a key priority, emphasizing the importance of ensuring water resources for farmers and agricultural development.

In addition, Andhra Pradesh has been ranked number one in ease of doing business consecutively, a testament to CM Jagan's efforts to create a business-friendly environment in the state. Overall, his leadership is credited with driving the state's development and progress in various sectors.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X