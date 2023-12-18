AP HC court to hear petition filed by Chandrababu in Sand policy and ORR case

Vijayawada: A hearing will be held in the High Court on Monday on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. Sources in the High Court said that the hearing on these petitions will be held after the afternoon break.

The CBI officials filed a case against Chandrababu for irregularities in the sand policy implemented during the TDP regime. Apart from this, another case has been registered against Chandrababu alleging that there were irregularities and quid pro quo in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) contract.

Chandrababu approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in these two cases filed by the CID. An anticipatory bail petition has been filed. The High Court, which received these petitions, will hear them on Monday. It is informed that hearing on these petitions will be held after lunch break.