AP High Court adjourns hearing on Kodali Nani's petition against SEC orders to February 17

The High Court hearing on the petition filed by Minister Kodali Nani challenging the SEC orders of barring him from speaking to the media till February 21 has been adjourned to Wednesday. It is learnt that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar issued orders on Friday restraining him from speaking to the media till the end of the elections while Minister Kodali Nani has filed a petition in the High Court.

Kodali Nani filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday in the form of a House Motion seeking that the orders issued by the State Election Commissioner be declared unconstitutional and arbitrary and be struck down. He requested that an interim order be issued suspending the execution of the orders issued by the SEC until the hearing on the petition is completed. However, the High Court adjourned further hearing to Wednesday on February 17.

The Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies minister Kodali Nani on Friday has allegedly made remarks on the State Election Commissioner over the orders on ration door delivery vehicles. In this backdrop, the SEC has issued show-cause notice to the minister to give an explanation by evening to which the latter has wrote to the SEC. However, the state election commission, which is not satisfied with the explanation has issued orders against Kodali Nani barring him from speaking to media till February 21.