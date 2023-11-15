AP High Court adjourns Naidu's regular bail plea in Skill Development case to tomorrow

The hearing in the High Court regarding the bail petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case has been postponed to Thursday.

As part of the arguments, AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy presented arguments on behalf of the CID in the High Court saying that Chandrababu is not entitled for grant of regular bail while Chandrababu's lawyers have submitted details of his eye operation and health condition to the High Court. As per the doctors' instructions, a report was submitted through a memo.

The report states that Chandrababu underwent surgery on his right eye and is required to take medication for recovery. It is also stated that a schedule for eye checkups over a period of five weeks is necessary.

The report also mentioned that Chandrababu is dealing with a heart-related problem, with an enlarged heart and issues in the blood vessels supplying blood to the heart and the doctors have advised precautions and adequate rest for him.

However, the bench has decided to continue hearing the remaining arguments on Thursday.



