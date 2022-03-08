AP High Court directs lower court judges to impose remand to accused with discretion

A petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the conduct of the Andhra Pradesh police. The petition states that arrests and remands are being made without disclosing FIR details. Advocate Umesh Chandra argued on the petition to which AP High Court agreed with Umesh Chandra's contention that 167 CRPC violations were taking place.

The advocate Umesh Chandra said imposing a remand without considering the actions of the police was a violation of rights and not disclosing the details of the charges to the accused would be a violation of the law.

The High Court said that arbitrary remands could not be imposed in the AP and advised Lower court judges to decide with discretion. The court directed the magistrates of the lower courts to make a discretionary decision and upload the FIR within 24 hours of its registration.

The High Court warned that departmental action would be taken against the magistrates if the victims approached the High Court if they were ordered to remand without discretion.