AP High Court dismisses bail petition of former MP Nandigam Suresh in Murder Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail petition of former Member of Parliament Nandigam Suresh in connection with the murder case of Mariamma. The announcement was made on Wednesday after the court heard arguments from both the defense and the prosecution.

Mariamma's tragic death occurred during a clash between two social groups in 2020, and Suresh is identified as the 78th accused in this high-profile case. After a brief hearing, the court extended his remand, which means he will continue to remain in Guntur Jail, where he has been held since his arrest.

In addition to the murder case, Nandigam Suresh has also faced legal scrutiny for an alleged attack on the Telugu Desam Party office.