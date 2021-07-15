AP High Court issues Non-Bailable Warrant against ex-collector of Krishna district MD Imtiaz

The High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Krishna District Ex-Collector MD Imtiaz and DRDA Project Director (PD) M Srinivasa Rao for contempt of court. The Vijayawada police commissioner was directed to arrest the two and present them in court and adjourned the hearing till May 28. High Court judge Justice Battu Devanand on Wednesday ordered the same.



Twenty SC, ST, and BC women from Chandralapadu village in Krishna district have approached the high court alleging that they were not allowed to apply for the 'YSR' scheme. On October 22 last year, the High Court directed the authorities to provide benefits to them. It is in this context that the authorities have sanctioned funds for the year 2020-21. The victims, however, filed a contempt of court suit claiming that they were not given benefits for the year 2019-2020.



Authorities have recently released funds for the year 2019-2020 as a contempt of court case is coming up for hearing. Former Krishna District Collector and DRDA POs did not appear for the hearing on Wednesday. The High Court was outraged that their lawyers were also not present. The court issued a non-bailable warrant against both of them.