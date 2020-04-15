AP High Court quashes GO over introduction of English Medium in govt-run schools

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has cancelled the GO 81 and 85 pertaining to the decision of the introduction of English medium in government-run schools on Wednesday. The court has agreed to the petitioner's arguments stating that children and parents would decide which medium to study in schools. The petitioner said that backlogs would be left if the English medium was made mandatory. Hence, arguing with petitioner squashed the decision taken by the government citing it to be in violation of the fundamental rights of students and parents.

After the YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh, the decision was made to make English medium compulsory in public schools. However, various political parties have objected to this. The government has justified its decision to make the English medium as mandatory in government-run schools. It argued that English medium is a must and necessity for future students to compete with the world.

With the recent High Court ruling on the issue, it remains to be seen how the Andhra Pradesh government has responded to this issue.