AP Higher Education Council finalises the schedule for entrance exams

The Board of Higher Education has finalised the schedules to complete all the entrance examinations conducted for admission in various higher education courses in the state by July. Entrance examinations for all higher education courses like Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Law, B.Ed. PG etc. will be conducted in July itself. Higher Education Secretary Prof. B. Sudhir Prem Kumar announced the examination schedules on Tuesday.



On the other hand, the education department is making arrangements to conduct classes from September. The last two years have been marked by a tumultuous academic year with Corona. The council is currently moving forward with armament operations for the 2022–23 academic year, with Kovid‌ declining. It hopes to complete admissions to various higher education courses in a timely manner and start classes as soon as possible.



It is known that more than 3 lakh students appear for various entrance examinations conducted by the Higher Education Council every year. Especially for admissions in engineering, agriculture and pharma courses, two lakh people are writing EAPCET. In 2020–21, 2,73,588 candidates applied for the two disciplines (Engineering / Agri) of EAPCET and 2,32,811 wrote the exam. Of these, 2,02,693 qualified. In 2021–22, 2,60,406 people applied 2,44,526 took the test and 2,06,693 qualified. It is expected that more people will attend this time.

According to schedule, the EAPCET exams will be held from July 4 to July 12 followed by Ed.CET on July 13, LAWCET/PGLAWCET on July 13, PGECET from July 18 to July 21, ECET on July 22 and ICET July 25.