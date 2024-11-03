AP Home Minister Anitha Visits Family of Murdered Child, Announces Financial Assistance

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha met with the grieving family of a young murder victim in Vadamalapet Mandal of Tirupati. Following the tragic incident, the state government has announced a financial assistance package of 10 lakh to support the family during this difficult time.

During her visit, Minister Anitha paid her respects by garlanding a portrait of the child, identified as Chinnari, and expressed her condolences. She assured the family that the government would extend its full support and that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the child’s untimely death.

Speaking to the media, Anitha lamented, "Injustice has been done to a small child. There is a stark difference between a mother and a sister, yet such a crime was committed against a child who was simply playing at home during the festival."

The incident initially came to light when a call was made reporting that the child was missing, prompting a swift response from local police who subsequently apprehended the suspects. Unfortunately, by that time, it was too late to save the young victim.

To expedite justice, the government has established special courts to ensure that the accused face severe penalties without undue delay. Anitha confirmed that proceedings would take place within months, emphasizing the commitment to delivering justice swiftly for the victim and her family.