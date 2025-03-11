AP ICET 2025 Notification Released for MBA and MCA Admissions

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially released the notification for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025, which is set to facilitate admissions to full-time MBA and MCA courses in universities and affiliated colleges across the state for the academic year 2025-26. This year's exam will be conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

Eligible candidates can begin applying online starting March 13, 2025. The deadline for online applications without a late fee is April 9, 2025. The ICET entrance examination will take place on May 7, comprising two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 11.30am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30pm.

The application fees are structured as follows: general candidates are required to pay Rs. 650, OBC candidates Rs. 600, and SC and ST candidates Rs. 550 at the time of registration.

As the ICET exams will be conducted online, candidates are encouraged to stay updated for comprehensive information regarding educational qualifications, payment due dates, syllabus, and other essential details, which will be provided in the detailed notification soon.