Syllabus for AP Inter practicals' reduced by 30%

Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) reduced 30 per cent syllabus for practicals in science subjects for the academic year 2020-21, keeping in view of the reduction in working days because of Covid-19. The details of deleted topics subject-wise were communicated to all the authorities concerned and the same are also available in the board website bie.ap.gov.in. The question paper for forthcoming practical examinations of IPE-2021 will be from the 70 per cent of syllabus only.

The syllabus for theory examination has been reduced by 30 per cent and the same was already uploaded on the board website. The BIE has already reduced 30 per cent syllabus on the lines of CBSE due to lesser number of working days.