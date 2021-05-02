AP inter exams 2021: Government decides to postpone exams over High Court's advise

AP inter exams 2021 postponed: The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to postpone the Intermediate examinations scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 23 in the wake of High Court's intervention. The government has said that it will announce the new dates once the situation comes to control.

Earlier, the government of Andhra Pradesh was adamant to conduct the examinations citing the students future as matter of concern despite the demand from opposition to postpone the examinations. Meanwhile, some of the concerned parties have moved High Court, which advised the government to reconsider their decision to conduct the examinations.

The government on Sunday on the high court's suggestion had postponed the intermediate examinations. The students and parents are in sigh of relief after the government decision amid outbreak of coronavirus second wave.