AP inter supplementary exams dates announced, check here

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations have been released, with first and second-year results published simultaneously. Notably, this year has recorded the highest pass percentage in a decade. However, the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board has also shared crucial information for students who did not pass.

Students who failed their exams will need to participate in the upcoming supplementary exams, scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 20, 2025. In a formal announcement, board officials detailed important dates regarding the supplementary exam process.

Students wishing to sit for the supplementary exams must pay the associated fees by April 15, with the final deadline for fee payment extending to April 22. The exams will take place from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Board officials are encouraging all students who need to retake the exams to do so without any stress and to strive for success in their studies.