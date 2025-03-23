AP LAWCET 2025 notification released for Admissions for Law courses

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the notification for the Law AP LAWCET, PG LAWCET-2025), which facilitates admissions into various legal education programmes in the state. Aspiring candidates can apply online starting from 25th March 2025, with the application window closing on 27th April 2025.

The entrance examination, organised by Padmavati Mahila University, is scheduled to take place on 5th June 2025, from 9 am to 10.30 am, and will be conducted online.

For enrolment in the three-year LLB and LLB (Hons) courses, candidates must have completed any degree with a minimum of 45% marks or be in their final year of study. The required marks for Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 42%, while Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) candidates need a mere 40%. There is no upper age limit for applicants.

Students looking to pursue the five-year LLB (BA LLB, BCom LLB, BBA LLB) course must possess an Intermediate qualification or its equivalent, also with 45% marks. Those in their second year of Intermediate studies are eligible to apply. The OBC requirement remains at 42% and 40% for SC-ST candidates, with no age restrictions.

Candidates aiming for the two-year LLM course should have obtained an LLB/BL degree, and those awaiting their final year results are also encouraged to apply. The question paper for the entrance exam will be available in both Telugu and English.

Further details regarding the application fee and syllabus will be provided in the upcoming detailed notification. Interested candidates are advised to apply online to secure their place in this competitive field.